Ron Corbett 85-per cent sure he'll run for Iowa Governor in '18

Cedar Rapids Mayor, Ron Corbett, says he's about 85-per cent certain he will run for Iowa Governor in 2018.

The formal decision will likely come in June, he says.

Corbett made the statement during a taping for The Steele Report this Sunday on KWWL-TV and kwwl.com.

A Corbett candidacy would pit him against fellow Republican, Kim Reynolds, whom will soon become Iowa's first female Governor, when Terry Branstad becomes U.S. Ambassador to China.

Corbett, former Iowa Speaker of the House, says he believes a tough primary election would be good for all Republican candidates and help the Republican Party sharpen its focus for 2018.

As an example, Corbett uses Joni Ernst's primary victory in her 2014 U.S. Senate race, in which she emerged as a much stronger candidate and never looked back, going on to defeat once-heavily favored Democratic Congressman, Bruce Braley.

Corbett is traveling the state this week, promoting his new book, Beyond Promises. He says reaction to the book will help him gauge Iowans' interest in his likely candidacy for Iowa Governor.

Corbett earlier announced he will not seek re-election as Cedar Rapids Mayor, after eight years in office.