Would-be best man remembers man killed before his wedding

Jonathan Wieseler was excited to take the next step in his life. He was to wed the love of his life on June 24th but that day will never come.

Wieseler was found dead on April 23, at Lederman Bail Bonds where he worked as a bondsman. Iowa City Police are investigating his death as a homicide. An autopsy revealed that he was killed by a gunshot wound. No arrests have been made.

His death came a week before his bachelor's party in Las Vegas and two months and a day before his wedding.

"He was excited to spend the rest of his life with her and the possibility of having children was exciting to him," Adam Santi said.

Santi was supposed to be Wieseler's best man at his wedding. The two had been best friends for 15 years and Wieseler had been the best man for his wedding.

"He had a great sense of humor and he was always up for a good time. He cared very much for his friends. He was..... I'm sorry. He was just a very genuine guy," Santi said.

The two met in high school back in their hometown of Sioux City but became closer while they attended the University of Iowa, where Wieseler earned a law degree. Santi said Wieseler was intelligent but didn't want to get into trial law, instead for the past five plus years he worked at Lederman's.

He said Wieseler never told him about having problems with clients while he worked there.

"The majority of people that he interacted with were not dangerous criminals. It was a lot of petty things that if it was something severe that person wouldn't have been bailed out so I think we might have joked at some point about that but I never thought he was seriously in danger," he said.

He says that's another reason why he can't believe what happened.

"I do not know any person that he has ever interacted with that would not, that would have it out for him. Jon was such a good guy, I just cannot imagine who would have done this," Santi said.

Santi said no one should have to go through what happened to him.

"I want justice for Jon. I don't want whoever did this to be free but I also, as a member of this community, I don't want someone out there that's capable of doing this," he said.

Sergeant Scott Gaarde, with the Iowa City Police Department, said there are no new updates to the investigation at this time but that it "remains ongoing and active."

Meanwhile, Santi hopes someone will come forward with information to help find the person responsible.

Lederman Bail Bonds is offering up to $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. That's on top of a $1,000 reward being offered by the Iowa City Are CrimeStoppers.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Iowa City police investigator Mike Smithey at (319) 356-5452.