Snapped utility pole shuts down Hwy 218 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Snapped utility pole shuts down Hwy 218

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A utility pole has snapped in half above Hwy 218 near the Isle Casino in Waterloo.

The highway is shut down in both directions. 

We have a crew on scene. Stay with KWWL for updates. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.