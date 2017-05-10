Tornado confirmed in southeast corner of Iowa

MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (AP) - Officials say a tornado has touched down south of Mount Pleasant in the southeastern corner of Iowa, but no reports of injuries or damage has been made.

Mount Pleasant City Administrator Brent Schleisman says the tornado was confirmed around 3 p.m. Wednesday. It hit as the National Weather Service placed the area, including Henry and Des Moines counties, under a tornado warning until 4:14 p.m. Wednesday.

Schleisman said he believed the tornado skirted south of Mount Pleasant, but had not had much of a chance to check in with residents. Schleisman said he and other City Hall employees "just got out of the basement ourselves."

