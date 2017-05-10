Dubuque boy gets 3D printed hand

It's something we all don't think twice about-using: Our hands.

For 8-year-old Chase DuBord of Dubuque, it's a challenge he's learned to work with. Chase was born with only two fingers in his left hand.

"When I was pregnant with him during the ultrasound, they actually told us he had no bone structure beyond his wrist," said Chase's mother Jessica DuBord. "So we didn't think he was going to have a hand at all. And we were pretty excited when there were two fingers when he was born."

Wednesday morning Chase received a 3D printed hand-changing how he experiences grip for his left hand.

Chase was mesmerized using his 3D prosthetic hand for the first time. He only had one word to describe the feeling.

"Awesome," said Chase.

It's a moment his parents have been waiting for. The DuBords even tried using a kit to make their own, but it didn't quite fit. Nonetheless, Chase as resilient as he is, managed.

"He hasn't let it stop him," said DuBord. "He plays baseball. He does just about everything he can, but there are some things like gripping a pop bottle for him that he's never been able to do and so to just watch him pick this up is pretty cool."

For the first time, Chase was able to pick up a bottle of pop.

"Just the little things," said DuBord. "Just the thought process this week, and as we were getting ready last week."

Watching Chase was a pretty cool feeling for Bruce Newell too. Newell, CEO of the Midwest Chapter of Enabling the Future, is the brains behind the design. Newell has made more than a hundred 3D prosthetic arms and hands inside his design lab in the Goodwill Waterloo.

"A feeling that you can never buy you know," said Newell. "It's just wonderful to see them. You know that you've helped them and that's the main thing."

Just like Chase, Newell has helped others experience that feeling and has documented each person hes helped, all the way to the first hand he gave.

As for Chase, his new hand will take some getting used to. But one thing is for sure, and you can see it just by looking at him - he's determined.

To learn more about Bruce Newell's work with the Midwest Chapter of Enabling the Future, visit his Facebook page. The prosthetics are created through generous donations.

For more information on the organization, visit their website.