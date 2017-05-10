UPDATE: Waterloo man dead after Black Hawk County crash

UPDATE: Troopers say 41-year-old Christopher Potter, of Waterloo, was killed in the crash. According to the crash report, a truck driver failed to yield and collided with Potter's car nearly head-on.

----------------------------

One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a car accident this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on highway 58, near the 20 interchange.

The accident involved a car and a Black Hawk County waste disposal truck. Details were not available, but the Iowa State Patrol is investigating.