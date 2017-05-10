One critically injured after car accident in Black Hawk County - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

One critically injured after car accident in Black Hawk County

BLACK HAWK COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person was sent to the hospital with critical injuries after a car accident this afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on highway 58, near the 20 interchange. 

The accident involved a car and a Black Hawk County waste disposal truck. Details were not available, but the Iowa State Patrol is investigating. 

