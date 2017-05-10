Rep. Rod Blum town hall underway in Cedar Falls

More than 800 people RSVP'd for tonight's Rod Blum town hall in Cedar Falls. Congressman Blum was greeted by a mixed crowd once again, similarly to Dubuque and Cedar Rapids earlier this week.

Congressman Rod Blum is back in action for a third town hall meeting.

Iowa's First Congressional District Representative received praise and criticism earlier this week in Dubuque and Cedar Rapids.

The congressman's Cedar Falls town hall meeting kicks off around 7:00 p.m., and if this week's meetings are any indication of what to expect, it will likely be contentious.

Black Hawk County Republicans Chairman, Scott Adkins, said he's hoping Wednesday's meeting in Cedar Falls will be more civil than the last two.

"If we can keep the yelling and shouting, and all of that to a minimum, because remember, the longer that goes on, the less chance people have to ask questions. We want to have that dialogue. We want to have that conversation and to figure out what exactly is going on," Adkins said.

Adkins said the turnout at Congressman Blum's town hall meetings likely has a lot to do with the political climate in Washington, D.C., but also, "We do know there are groups out there that are agitating and making things difficult, and obviously democrats know we've got an election coming up, so they want to make a big loud splash. So, I think that's probably part of it."

The congressman's team will also check people's identification to ensure people asking questions are in fact from the congressman's district.

"He did that, because he wants to make sure he is just talking with his constituents, the first district folks he represents, not somebody from another state or another district in Iowa," Adkins said.

Congressman Blum has one more town hall meeting in Marshalltown on Thursday.

That event starts at noon.

You can watch his town hall tonight live on our website.