Rep. Rod Blum to host 3rd of four town hall meetings tonight in Cedar Falls

Congressman Rod Blum is hosting four town halls in eastern Iowa this week, the third meeting is tonight at the Cedar Falls Town Hall.

Congressman Blum was met with a mix of cheers and boos during the first town hall in Dubuque on Monday. But unlike his first stop, last night he was greeted with more cheers than boos when he addressed a large crowd in Cedar Rapids at this second town hall.

Tonight's event will start at 7:00 p.m. You can watch it live on kwwl.com.

Here are the details for the town hall tonight and the one to follow:

Tonight

Cedar Falls Town Hall at 7 p.m.

1015 Division Street

Tomorrow

Marshalltown Town Hall at Noon

3700 South Center Street