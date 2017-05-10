Congressman Blum answers questions during last town hall meeting

Update: Congressman Rod Blum's last town hall meeting is getting underway in Marshalltown.

There doesn't seem to be as many people attending this meeting, compared to meetings in Dubuque, Cedar Rapids and Cedar Falls.

The first person asked why President Clinton was impeached for engaging in oral sex, while President Trump hasn't been impeached for "allowing Russians to get into the White House."

The congressman responded that he believes the Russians likely tried influencing the election, but there isn't any known evidence right now that the Russians were connected to President Trump's presidential campaign in 2016.

The remaining people seem to be asking more about their health insurance coverage, pre-existing conditions, and Medicaid.

The congressman's responses to health insurance coverage seems to be getting more criticism from people in the audience.

Another man in the audience is asking about EPA guidelines, and whether he believes the group hurts Iowa farmers.

The congressman responded that he wants clean air and water for all Iowans, but he does in fact believe the EPA is out of control.

-----

Congressman Rod Blum is hosting four town halls in eastern Iowa this week, the fourth meeting is this afternoon in Marshalltown.

Congressman Blum was met with a mix of cheers and boos during the first town hall in Dubuque on Monday. But unlike his first stop, Tuesday night he was greeted with more cheers than boos when he addressed a large crowd in Cedar Rapids at this second town hall. Last night, Blum and the Cedar Falls crowd butt heads, making it hard for for some to get any value out of the town hall.

Today's event starts at noon. You can watch it live on kwwl.com.

Here are the details:

US Congressional Town Hall

Thursday May 11, 2017

Marshalltown Town Hall

3700 South Center Street

12:00 - 1:00 p.m.