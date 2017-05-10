Hazleton shutting down water Thursday, boil advisory still in ef - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Hazleton shutting down water Thursday, boil advisory still in effect

HAZLETON (KWWL) -

Hazleton's water supply will be shut off Thursday, along with an ongoing boil advisory.

The city says it will shut down city-wide beginning at 8:30 a.m. and they are hoping to turn the water back on later that day at 2:00 p.m.

