LIVE: Tracking storms tonight with Meteorologist Kyle Kiel - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LIVE: Tracking storms tonight with Meteorologist Kyle Kiel

Posted: Updated:

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Washington and Keokuk County until 7 pm. 

Read more about the storms tonight HERE.  

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.