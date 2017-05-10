Cedar Rapids Mayor plans to decide on run for governor in next 45 days

Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett tells KWWL to expect a decision in the next 45 days as to whether he will run for governor.

A run for governor is something Corbett is "strongly considering."

Corbett announced in December that he would not run for re-election as Cedar Rapids mayor, which led to the speculation he would run for higher office.

During the December press conference he confirmed he was considering a run for higher office.

"This will add to the speculation that I'm looking for higher office like a run for governor and I am looking at those things," he said at the time.

Some people believed Mayor Corbett would announce a run for governor during the Cedar Rapids State of the City Address in February but the announcement didn't come then.

Corbett told us after the State of the City Address, "I think over the next 30-60 days I have to figure out what my campaign would look like, what issues I would talk about, if I'm able to raise the resources," when asked about a possible run for governor.

Speculation of the possible run has only continued as Corbett is now on a book tour for his book "Beyond Promises."

He will be at the Waterloo library today at 1 p.m. dropping off some of those books, as well as at the Hudson library and Evansdale library.

The city of Cedar Rapids announced Tuesday they would be appealing a judge's ruling related to their use of traffic cameras.

Corbett who has been in support of the speed cameras because of their safety value was the only one to vote no on the decision to appeal.

This led to further speculation he was planning a run for governor it's something KWWL asked him about this morning.

Corbett told us he was against filing a lawsuit originally writing "Appeal is based on administrative rule not based on safety. I don't want to continue to waste money on a lawsuit."

He added that he doesn't believe in sanctuary cities and "why would Cedar Rapids want to disobey a judges ruling."

The election for governor in Iowa will take place in 2018.