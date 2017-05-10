Police: Man shot near Des Moines school has died at hospital - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police: Man shot near Des Moines school has died at hospital

Posted: Updated:
DES MOINES (AP) -

Authorities say a man shot near a Des Moines elementary school has died.

Police say 23-year-old Choice Elliston died a little after 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at a hospital. He'd been taken by private vehicle to Broadlawns Medical Center on Tuesday afternoon and then was transferred to Iowa Methodist Medical Center. He lived in Des Moines.

No arrests have been reported in what police say is Des Moines' 14th homicide of the year.

The shooting occurred near Monroe Elementary on the northwest side of the city. The school was locked down from 2 until 2:30 p.m.

