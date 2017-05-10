Kellyanne Conway to speak at Iowa leadership summit in July - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kellyanne Conway to speak at Iowa leadership summit in July

DES MOINES (KWWL) -

One of the most visible members of President Trump's inner circle will be in Iowa this summer to speak at a family leadership gathering.

Kellyanne Conway, who is the current Counselor to the President, will speak at the Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines on July 15. The Urbandale-based FAMiLY LEADER Foundation is putting on the all-day conference for the sixth time, and other speakers include U.S. Senator Joni Ernst and Bob Vander Plaats -- who is President and CEO of the foundation. Conway's appearance was announced on the foundation's twitter page today.

The Family Leadership Summit will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Community Choice Credit Union Convention Center in Des Moines on Saturday, July 15.

