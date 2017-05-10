Dubuque County 911 phones down - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dubuque County 911 phones down

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

Landline phone service to the Dubuque 911 center is currently out of order, according to a release sent by the city.

Calls to 911 will soon be forwarded to a backup call center.

Meanwhile, 911 calls on cell phones are being rerouted to Cedar Falls.

If you have an emergency, the city urges you to call 563-589-7856.

For any non-emergency issues, call 563-589-4410.

