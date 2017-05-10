Man killed in forklift accident at Menards store

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a Minnesota employee has died after a forklift accident at a Menards home improvement store in a southern Minneapolis suburb last week.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said 27-year-old Alec Saunders of Burnsville died Friday at Hennepin County Medical Center of blunt-force chest injuries after being injured at a Menards in Burnsville earlier that day.

A spokesman for Minnesota OSHA tells the Star Tribune that Saunders was hurt when the forklift rolled over in the yard area of the store.

Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based Menards said in a statement the company is "devastated" by Saunders' death. The company declined to address the circumstances of his death, citing the OHSA investigation.

Burnsville police and the medical examiner's office also are investigating.