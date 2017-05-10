VIDEO: School bus catches fire with 50 plus students on board - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

VIDEO: School bus catches fire with 50 plus students on board

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
A school bus caught fire in South Carolina while more than 50 students were on board.

Two students in the back of the bus saw smoke outside the bus, and alerted the driver. The bus driver was able to get everyone off the bus in less than a minute.

No one got hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

