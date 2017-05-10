Iowa dad races home from Kentucky Derby for baby's birth - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa dad races home from Kentucky Derby for baby's birth

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Kentucky Derby baby! 

A Waterloo family wins their own race. Now they're sharing their story.

Ryan Halverson planned a trip with his friends to Louisville for the Kentucky Derby race.

But while he was there, his wife went into labor.

She wasn't supposed to be due for another five weeks.

With a month left, the couple never thought this would happen.

Ryan then raced to Iowa, traveling 8 hours from Louisville to Allen hospital.

He drove overnight arriving at the hospital just seven minutes before the baby was born. He says he drove all night but wasn't tired because of the anticipation and excitement.

The couple ended up naming their baby boy, Beau. His middle name is Ryan. after his dad who raced home to see him. 

Beau was around 5 pounds. 

The couple says the baby is doing well. They've been at Allen Hospital the last few days, and should be home by the end of this week.

