Iowa dad races home from Kentucky Derby for baby's birth

Showers and storms become likely Wednesday afternoon.
Congressman Blum has taken heat for not holding these kinds of events with constituents in the past.
According to NBC Nightly News, FBI Director James Comey has been fired.
The high court said in a ruling filed Tuesday that a temporary injunction approved Friday will remain in effect until a district court takes further action regarding a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa and Planned Parenthood of the Heartland.
The Jones County Sheriff's Office is looking for Frank Thomas Young, 26, of Anamosa.
The Jones County Sheriff's Office has found Frank Thomas Young, 26, of Anamosa.