One injured in Des Moines shooting

Sara Belmont
(WHO) – More information has been released about a shooting on the city’s east side Tuesday night.

It all started around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Royer Street, near Grand View University.

Police were called on reports of two men, wearing dark clothing shooting at the home. They were reportedly standing across the street at the time.

Police say one person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg but it was not life-threatening.

Officers did find multiple shell casings at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the case.

