Remains of Iowa sailor killed at Pearl Harbor coming home



TITONKA, Iowa (AP) -- The remains of an Iowa sailor killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor are being returned for burial in Kossuth County.

Authorities say William Kennedy, of Titonka, was one of 429 sailors and Marines who were killed aboard a U.S. battleship, the USS Oklahoma. He was 24.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2qShaFd ) that Kennedy's remains had been buried in an area for the unidentified at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. They were recently identified as part of a Department of Defense effort that began in 2015.

Service members will honor Kennedy as a plane carrying his remains arrives Thursday at the Des Moines International Airport. He will be buried next to his mother at a Titonka cemetery after his military funeral Friday.





