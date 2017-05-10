Name mix-up causing confusing, hurting Dubuque flower business

A Dubuque floral shop is seeing their business affected after a nearby, similarly-named massage parlor is closed for alleged pimping and trafficking.

Flower Garden, a massage parlor at 2600 Dodge Street was shut down after it's owner was arrested last week on those charges.

Just around the corner, in the same strip mall and sharing the same address, Neighborhood Floral, Cards and More is seeing a hit to their business, as even some of their regular customers are confused about the closed shop next door.

"We're trying to keep this place open. We love being here, we love serving people, and we just would like to stay open and let everybody know, hey, we're not that type of business," said Gale Kelley, manager of the floral shop.

She says she's received a number of phone calls, texts, and even people dropping by to see if they are the business that was shut down for alleged prostitution.

"They call themselves the Flower Garden while they're doing massages? C'mon!" Kelley said.

She said the lead-up to Mother's Day is normally one of their busiest times of year. But she says it's been a different story this year.

It's also taking a toll on her personally, as she's trying to recover from back surgery.

"It's very upsetting because I wake up in the middle of the night all the time, and now I'm getting phone calls, and that's more stressful. And when you get more stressful it affects your nerves and everything in your system. And that's why I want to make sure this gets cleared," she said.