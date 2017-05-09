Sioux City beats Waterloo 8-3 to advance to Clark Cup Finals - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sioux City beats Waterloo 8-3 to advance to Clark Cup Finals

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Sioux City Musketeers jumped to a 5-0 lead and held on to beat Waterloo 8-3 and advance to the Clark Cup Finals against the Chicago Steel.

After falling behind 5-0, the Black Hawks scored 3 unanswered goals to pull within 5-3, but the Musketeers are too strong at home tonight advancing to their first Clark Cup final in 12 years.

