One dead in motorcycle head-on crash near Dundee

DELAWARE COUNTY (KWWL) -

One person is dead after a head-on collision involving a motorcycle.  It happened on C64 west of 120th Ave., near Dundee in Delaware County.  

Troopers say a motorcycle rider crossed the center line and hit a van driven by 27-year-old Katie Brown, of Arlington.  The motorcycle rider was killed in the crash.  Their name has not been released.

Brown was taken to the hospital for her injuries.

