UPDATE: Cedar Valley welcomes home first Honor Flight of the year

The first Cedar Valley Honor Flight of the year left early Tuesday morning and was welcomed home by a large, loud crowd.

The organization took 102 veterans to visit the memorials in the nation's capitol, built in honor of their service.

Of the 102 veterans, one was a WWII vet, several fought in Korea, and the rest of the veterans on the trip served in Vietnam.

Among the group was seven Waterloo West High School alumni from the Class of 1965.

Veteran Vern Lovell was there to welcome home the 102 veterans.

Lovell took the Honor Flight last fall and says it was an amazing experience, but the welcome home was just as special.

"I was shocked. I was shocked. It was awesome; something I won't ever forget. You can't even describe it. It is really important, I think; it was to me and I think to everybody else," said Lovell.

He also said after his experience, he plans to be at every Honor Flight welcome home event.

The next Cedar Valley Honor Flights are September 12th and October 10th.