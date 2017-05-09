Cedar Valley to welcome home first Honor Flight of the year - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Valley to welcome home first Honor Flight of the year

Written by Jessica Hartman, Multimedia Reporter
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

The first Cedar Valley Honor Flight of the year left early this morning for D.C.

The organization took 102 veterans to visit the memorials built in honor of their service in the nation's capitol.

Of the 102 veterans, one is a WWII vet, several fought in Korea, and the rest of the veterans on the trip served in Vietnam.

Among the group is seven Waterloo West High School alumni from the Class of 1965. 

The public is invited to help welcome the veterans back from their trip at the Waterloo Airport this evening. The flight is expected to land just before 10 p.m.

