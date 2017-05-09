Valparaiso invited to join MVC - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Valparaiso invited to join MVC

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Missouri Valley Conference is extending an invitation to Valparaiso University of Indiana to join the league replacing Wichita State which left the valley for American Athletic Conference.

If the Valparaiso Crusaders accepts the offer.. the school's basketball program will leave the Horizon League and join the Missouri Valley Conference next season.

The Crusaders were once members of the mid Continent Conference with Northern Iowa. Valparaiso has had good success in men's basketball... Making the big dance nine times since 1996.

