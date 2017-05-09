Cedar Rapids Police respond to serious accident involving pedest - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids Police respond to serious accident involving pedestrian

Posted: Updated:
Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
Connect
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police are on the scene of a serious accident involving a pedestrian.  Officers blocked off the area of 15th Ave. and 6th St. SW in Cedar Rapids.

This is a developing story.  Stay with KWWL for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.