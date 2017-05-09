Walski is Missouri Valley Male Field Athlete

UNI Thrower Brad Walski is the Missouri Valley Conference Male Field Athlete of the Week.

Walski earned the recognition with two key performances at the Wisconsin Alumni Classic on May 5.

Walski opened the competition with a huge personal-best in the hammer throw, finishing the day with a mark of 204-0.00. The mark puts him third all-time in UNI history, first in the Valley and No. 29 in the NCAA West.

He also scored a career-best in the shot put, going for 55-11.00 to finish fourth overall in the event.

Walski and the Panthers will return to action when they take on the MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships, May 12-15 in Wichita, Kan.