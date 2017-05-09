White House says FBI Director James Comey has been fired - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

White House says FBI Director James Comey has been fired

White House statement via Twitter/@NBCNightlyNews White House statement via Twitter/@NBCNightlyNews
WASHINGTON (NBC and AP) -

UPDATE (Via AP): President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.

In a statement, Trump says Comey's firing "will mark a new beginning" for the FBI. The White House says the search for a new FBI director will begin immediately.

Comey's firing comes days after he testified on Capitol Hill about the FBI's investigation into Russia's election meddling and possible connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

Original story:

According to NBC Nightly News, FBI Director James Comey has been fired. The tweet reads: 

BREAKING: Pres. Trump has fired FBI Director Comey, White House says.

This is a developing story, stay with KWWL on-air and online as breaking information becomes available. 

