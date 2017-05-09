Update: "Do Your Job" chants put an end to Rep. Rod Blum's town hall meeting tonight

Update: After a question regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the crowd at Rep. Rod Blum's town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids began chanting "Do your job!"

Prior to that question, Blum was asked about why funding was cut to Planned Parenthood. He said, "I thought of the unborn baby."

Update: Rep. Rod Blum's latest town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids appears to be wrapping up quickly. As of 8:00pm, there were only four questions from residents remaining.

Blum focused on strengthening military and "fixing the current healthcare system." That topic immediately drew boos from the crowd.

Crowds are starting to fill Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, where Blum's 2nd of four town hall meetings is being held.

Blum was met with a mix of cheers and boos during a town hall in Dubuque last night, the first of four events this week.

Congressman Blum has taken heat for not holding these kinds of events with constituents in the past.

Last night, he took questions on a number of topics, including health care, the EPA and education.

Many of his answers were interrupted by people in the crowd.

"I think it's really sad that a lot of people have mixed perceptions. There's been a lot of misinformation flying around out there, especially about pre-existing conditions. I just want to educate them on about what the truth is and hopefully some people, all of them won't leave here happy, but hopefully, some people leave and say, 'I feel better. I can relax a little bit,'" said Blum.

Here are the details for the town hall tonight and the two that follow:

Tonight

Cedar Rapids Town Hall at 7 p.m.

6301 Kirkwood Boulevard SW

Tomorrow

Cedar Falls Town Hall at 7 p.m.

1015 Division Street

Thursday

Marshalltown Town Hall at Noon

3700 South Center Street

We will be livestreaming this event on our website, please CLICK HERE to watch.