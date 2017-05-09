Update: "Do Your Job" chants put an end to Rep. Rod Blum's town hall meeting

Unlike his first stop in Dubuque, Congressman Rod Blum was greeted with more cheers than boos when he addressed a large crowd in Cedar Rapids, Thursday night.

Cedar Rapids was the second stop of Blum's four town hall meetings.

The cheers were soon tuned out when the crowd grew tired of Blum's open statement where he was talking about healthcare reform when a chant demanding questions start. Others in the crowd yelled back telling them to let him speak.

For an hour Blum answered questions from the crowd who's tickets had been selected.The majority were about healthcare.

Like at his last stop, Blum stressed to the crowd that if they're covered with Medicaid today, nothing changes for them. Many of his statements about healthcare were met with more booing.

Blum said to the crowd that those that were on the individual market insurance that wanted him to vote against the Affordable Care Act, wouldn't have health insurance come next year.

Booing from the crowd was replaced with applauding when Blum said he doesn't support funding cuts to the arts and would never support cuts to veterans in need of help and children with special needs.

The crowd also cheered him on when he said he doesn't believe marijuana should be a Schedule I drug and that he supports the medical benefits of cannabis oil.

Update: After a question regarding the firing of FBI Director James Comey, the crowd at Rep. Rod Blum's town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids began chanting "Do your job!"

Prior to that question, Blum was asked about why funding was cut to Planned Parenthood. He said, "I thought of the unborn baby."

Update: Rep. Rod Blum's latest town hall meeting in Cedar Rapids appears to be wrapping up quickly. As of 8:00pm, there were only four questions from residents remaining.

Blum focused on strengthening military and "fixing the current healthcare system." That topic immediately drew boos from the crowd.

Crowds are starting to fill Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, where Blum's 2nd of four town hall meetings is being held.

Blum was met with a mix of cheers and boos during a town hall in Dubuque last night, the first of four events this week.

Congressman Blum has taken heat for not holding these kinds of events with constituents in the past.

Last night, he took questions on a number of topics, including health care, the EPA and education.

Many of his answers were interrupted by people in the crowd.

"I think it's really sad that a lot of people have mixed perceptions. There's been a lot of misinformation flying around out there, especially about pre-existing conditions. I just want to educate them on about what the truth is and hopefully some people, all of them won't leave here happy, but hopefully, some people leave and say, 'I feel better. I can relax a little bit,'" said Blum.

Here are the details for the town hall tonight and the two that follow:

Tonight

Cedar Rapids Town Hall at 7 p.m.

6301 Kirkwood Boulevard SW

Tomorrow

Cedar Falls Town Hall at 7 p.m.

1015 Division Street

Thursday

Marshalltown Town Hall at Noon

3700 South Center Street

