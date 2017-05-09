Dubuque men plead guilty to scam targeting older people

Two Dubuque men involved in a scam targeted at older people across the U.S. plead guilty to charges. 37-year-old Carlos Rodriguez and 21-year-old Shawn Vaassen admit to the fraud scheme.

They used others to call people and tell them they needed money to bail out a relative in jail. The money would then be sent through Western Union or Money Gram.

Vaassen also pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a sawed off shotgun. They face up to 20 years in prison.