Newscast Director-Master Control Operator (Part Time)

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Master Control Operator for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility. This part time position is primarily accountable for master control operations, including ingesting/timing out local content and monitoring automated playlists for three stations. The position may also be accountable for assisting in the coordination and production of newscasts. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa. Grow or start your career within a team-oriented company that places priority in growing its employees.

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

High school or college graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.

Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team oriented environment.

Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.

Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.

Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.

Experience with video production desirable.

Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.

Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.

Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.

Experience with lighting and set design a plus.

Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.

Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.

Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.

Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.

Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.

??Send your resume to:

Michael Kjose, Operations Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

500 E. 4th St.

Waterloo, IA 50703

mkjose@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.