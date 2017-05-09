Newscast Director-Master Control Operator (Part Time) - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Newscast Director-Master Control Operator (Part Time)

Posted: Updated:

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Master Control Operator for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility. This part time position is primarily accountable for master control operations, including ingesting/timing out local content and monitoring automated playlists for three stations. The position may also be accountable for assisting in the coordination and production of newscasts. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa. Grow or start your career within a team-oriented company that places priority in growing its employees.

Qualifications include, but are not limited to:

  • High school or college graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.
  • Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team oriented environment.
  • Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.
  • Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
  • Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.
  • Experience with video production desirable.
  • Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.
  • Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.
  • Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.
  • Experience with lighting and set design a plus.
  • Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.
  • Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.
  • Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.
  • Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.
  • Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.
  • and effectively.
  • Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
  • Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.
  • Experience with video production desirable.
  • Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.
  • Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.
  • Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.
  • Experience with lighting and set design a plus.
  • Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.
  • Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.
  • Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.
  • Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.
  • Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes. 

??Send your resume to:

Michael Kjose, Operations Manager

KWWL Television, Inc.

500 E. 4th St.

Waterloo, IA 50703

mkjose@kwwl.com

KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer

The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.

KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station.  Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.