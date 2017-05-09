Newscast Director-Master Control Operator (Part Time)

KWWL, the NBC affiliate serving the 90th largest market is seeking a highly motivated Master Control Operator for its award-winning, state of the art fast paced production and master control facility. This part time position is primarily accountable for master control operations, including ingesting/timing out local content and monitoring automated playlists for three stations. The position may also be accountable for assisting in the coordination and production of newscasts. We are looking for a multi-tasking candidate that supports our commitment to serving the communities of eastern Iowa. Grow or start your career within a team-oriented company that places priority in growing its employees.
Qualifications include, but are not limited to:
- High school or college graduate. College courses or equivalent experience desirable.
- Willingness to learn and grow in a fast paced, team oriented environment.
- Strong computer skills and the ability to learn new programs quickly and effectively.
- Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
- Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.
- Experience with video production desirable.
- Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.
- Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.
- Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.
- Experience with lighting and set design a plus.
- Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.
- Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.
- Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.
- Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.
- Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.
- and effectively.
- Ability to effectively communicate and make decisions in a fast-paced environment.
- Capable of analyzing and correcting technical problems.
- Experience with video production desirable.
- Familiarity with master control and news production automation systems a plus.
- Knowledge of FCC requirements for broadcast facilities, including transmission and tower light monitoring/logging and EAS notifications a plus.
- Familiarity with Adobe Photoshop, After Effects, Premiere, and Encore a plus.
- Experience with lighting and set design a plus.
- Ability to lift 50 lbs, climb tall ladders, move studio cameras and set pieces.
- Must have valid state driver’s license and acceptable driving record.
- Vision, speech and hearing abilities that facilitate a rapid response to changes during a newscast.
- Possess manual dexterity to quickly move between various positions.
- Must be capable of traversing snow covered terrain to remove snow from satellite dishes.
??Send your resume to:
Michael Kjose, Operations Manager
KWWL Television, Inc.
500 E. 4th St.
Waterloo, IA 50703
mkjose@kwwl.com
KWWL Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer
The Waterloo-Cedar Rapids-Dubuque-Iowa City market is a great place to live with numerous colleges and universities, good quality of life, ample recreation and close proximity to Minneapolis, Chicago and Des Moines.
KWWL is proud to be a Quincy station. Learn why our family-owned broadcast group has a reputation as one of the best media companies to work for at: www.careersatquincy.com.