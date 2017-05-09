Firework sales now legal in Iowa, nearby Wisconsin shops plan expansion

The sale of fireworks is now legal in Iowa.

Gov. Terry Branstad signed Senate File 489 into law allowing the sale of fireworks to consumers. This includes firecrackers, bottle rockets, and roman candles.

However, there are regulations. They can only be sold around two times of the year -- the 4th of July and New Year's. Companies with a permanent building will be able to sell them from June 1 through July 8 and Dec. 10 through Jan. 3. For companies with temporary structures, such as tents, they can sell fireworks June 13 through July 8.

Only people over the age of 18 will be able to purchase them.

In nearby Wisconsin, business owners of firework shops tell us they plan on expanding operations to the state.