Cedar Rapids aquatic center opens Memorial Day weekend - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Rapids aquatic center opens Memorial Day weekend

Posted: Updated:
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

The Noelridge Aquatic Center in Cedar Rapids will be open on Memorial Day weekend. 

Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28

Noelridge Aquatic Center Open

Lap Swim 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Open Swim 1:00-6:00 p.m.

Monday, May 29 (Memorial Day)

Noelridge Aquatic Center Open

Lap Swim 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Open Swim 1:00-5:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 1

All Pools Open

Lap Swim 5:15-6:15 p.m.

Open Swim 6:30-8:30 p.m

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.