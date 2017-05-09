Iowa high school students create film about bullying, suicide

A group of Benton Community High School students have created a film about suicide.

The nearly 4 minute long video depicts a high school student being repeatedly bullied and writing a suicide note.

You can view the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R6Ls8Gu_AIw&t=6s

Zachary Schmitz, who helped produce the film says "We, as a group, believe bullying is a major issue amongst teens. It doesn't matter what grade a person is in, or what gender they are. We see people everyday in the halls of our high school either being physically bullied, or just verbally bullied. It's terrible to see, and we would love to see our film make an impact on students everywhere. Not just in our school, but also in our national community."

The film has already caught the attention of the Cedar Rapids Police Department who shared it on their Facebook page.

"We hope that as many people as possible see the video so they can help themselves or other people," Schmitz says.

The film was created for a speech contest during the winter.

At the end of the video, the suicide hotline number is shared for those in need.

You can call the suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.