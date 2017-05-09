LifeServe blood drive set in Cedar Falls - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

LifeServe blood drive set in Cedar Falls

Nikki Newbrough
LifeServe Blood Center will be hosting a blood drive in Cedar Falls on Monday, May 22.

It will take place at the First United Methodist Church, 718 Clay Street. 

People can donate blood from 12:30 to 6:00 p.m. 

