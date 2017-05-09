Sen. Grassley releases statement after Brandstad confirmation

Senator Chuck Grassley has released a statement regarding the approval of Governor Terry Branstad becoming the U.S. ambassador to China.

“Governor Branstad’s bipartisan, unanimous approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee should come as no surprise considering how well he did during his hearing. His significant experience working with the Chinese government on behalf of Iowans and the personal friendships he has developed with Chinese leaders over the years make him uniquely prepared to be the next U.S. ambassador to China. Iowans have benefited firsthand from Governor Branstad’s relationship with China, and if he’s confirmed by the full Senate, as expected, the United States as a whole will benefit. The relationship between the United States and China may prove to be more important than any other bilateral relationship in the 21st century. Americans will be fortunate to have Governor Branstad leading that relationship. I look forward to voting to confirm Governor Branstad to serve the nation in this new role.”