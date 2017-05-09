MVC looks to add Valparaiso University to balance loss of Wichita St.

Get the latest news and sports information about the University of Northern Iowa Panthers sports teams, including football, basketball, volleyball, baseball and softball.

The Missouri Valley Conference Presidents Council has voted to extend a membership invitation to Valparaiso University, according to a tweet sent out Tuesday morning.

Valparaiso, or Valpo as many call it, would replace Wichita State, who left the MVC to join the American Athletic Conference.

The membership would be effective July 1st of this year.

According to the tweet, they'll release no more information pending the negotiation of terms.

Valpo will be invited to join the MVC across all sports, including basketball, which has seen a team make the NCAA Tournament nine times.