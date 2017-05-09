Off-duty firefighter helps rescue elderly man from creek

A older man is rescued from Indian Creek in Marion after falling in the water on Monday evening.

The Marion Fire Department says one of their off-duty firefighters helped save the man.

Nathan Rompot, who has been with the department for 9 years, saw the older man fall into the creek from the walking trail. Rompot called for help, and crews were able to get the man out of the water within about 15 minutes.

The department says they had to use a Stokes basket, which is basically a water stretcher, and a rope system to get him out. The man was taken to the hospital for some minor injuries.