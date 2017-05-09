Keep on Loving REO Speedwagon: classic rockers coming to Cedar Falls in September

Classic rock band REO Speedwagon is coming to eastern Iowa, with a night featuring many of the group's unforgettable hits over the past five decades.

You can sing along to hits like "Take It on the Run," "Keep On Loving You," and "Can't Fight This Feeling" at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on the campus of the University of Northern Iowa on Thursday, September 14. Tickets will start at $39 and go on sale starting Monday, June 12.

The Midwestern rockers are part of Gallagher Bluedorn's 2017-2018 Artist Series, with other acts including Lily Tomlin (October 6), Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live (February 11), RENT (February 12-13) and Jersey Boys (February 23-24) also announced today.

Also part of the series are Ann Wilson of Heart (June 21) and The Texas Tenors, who will visit the UNI campus on July 8.

Visit Gallagher Bluedorn's web page for more information on the Artist Series.