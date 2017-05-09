WATCH: Bear tries to break into home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATCH: Bear tries to break into home

Avon, Connecticut (NBC) -

Guess who's coming to dinner?

One family got a big surprise at their back door.

A homeowner in Connecticut took pictures of a bear on their back deck.

The bear tried to get inside the house for about 30 minutes.

"Sometimes, I let my dogs out in the back and do their thing, but now... that seemed pretty aggressive and I may have to rethink letting my dogs out unsupervised," said Charlie Whitney, from Connecticut.

Neighbors say they're used to seeing bears wander the area, but they're now on edge because this animal has become very persistent.

