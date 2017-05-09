WATCH: Bear tries to break into home

The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpoints

The Transportation Security Administration is looking to reunite passengers with stuff they leave behind at airport checkpoints

TSA looks to reunite passengers with items lost at airport

TSA looks to reunite passengers with items lost at airport

People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames

People will gather Saturday at the crash site to mark of the 80th anniversary of when the German airship Hindenburg burst into flames

Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

Former President Barack Obama calling on members of Congress to show courage in the debate over the future of health care in America.

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former officials say President Barack Obama warned Donald Trump against hiring Michael Flynn as national security adviser during an Oval Office meeting in the days after the 2016 election

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

DA: Suspect in doctors' slaying did not shoot at police

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

The first appeals court to hear a challenge to President Donald Trump's revised travel ban appeared unconvinced that it should ignore the Republican's repeated promises to impose a Muslim ban

A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder.

A judge is set to hear arguments in a push by lawyers for former NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder.

The Trump administration is hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides their future in the United States.

The Trump administration is hunting for evidence of crimes committed by Haitian immigrants as it decides their future in the United States.

Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't be charged because they can't prove he acted with "conscious disregard.".

Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't be charged because they can't prove he acted with "conscious disregard.".

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.

Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because they didn't double-space the applications or made other similar mistakes.

Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because they didn't double-space the...

Police say the man suspected of slaying two engaged Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there.

Police say the man suspected of slaying two engaged Boston doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium once held a security job there.

Suspect in doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo

Suspect in doctors' slayings once worked at their posh condo

Rural Oregon counties that used to thrive on federal timber revenues are struggling to provide basic services to residents.

Rural Oregon counties that used to thrive on federal timber revenues are struggling to provide basic services to residents.

A prosecutor has urged a judge to reject a request from lawyers for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder under a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard.

A prosecutor has urged a judge to reject a request from lawyers for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder under a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant...

The Latest: Mom of murder victim says Hernandez still guilty

The Latest: Mom of murder victim says Hernandez still guilty

U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings.

U.S. Rep. Rod Blum angrily walked out of a televised interview in front of a group of schoolchildren in Dubuque, Iowa, when pressed about screening attendees to his public meetings.

Guess who's coming to dinner?

One family got a big surprise at their back door.

A homeowner in Connecticut took pictures of a bear on their back deck.

The bear tried to get inside the house for about 30 minutes.

"Sometimes, I let my dogs out in the back and do their thing, but now... that seemed pretty aggressive and I may have to rethink letting my dogs out unsupervised," said Charlie Whitney, from Connecticut.

Neighbors say they're used to seeing bears wander the area, but they're now on edge because this animal has become very persistent.