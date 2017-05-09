WATCH: Bear tries to break into home

Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:48:54 GMT
A prosecutor has urged a judge to reject a request from lawyers for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder under a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant...More >>
A prosecutor has urged a judge to reject a request from lawyers for ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez to erase his conviction in a 2013 murder under a legal doctrine that calls for vacating convictions when a defendant dies before an appeal can be heard.More >>
Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:48:42 GMT
Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because they didn't double-space the...More >>
Dozens of universities and organizations that applied for grants to help young people from poor families prepare for college were turned down by the U.S. Education Department because they didn't double-space the applications or made other similar mistakes.More >>
Tuesday, May 9 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-09 16:48:37 GMT
Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't be charged because they can't prove he acted with "conscious disregard.".More >>
Philadelphia prosecutors say the speeding Amtrak engineer involved in a derailment that killed eight people and injured about 200 others won't be charged because they can't prove he acted with "conscious disregard.".More >>
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment
The investigation into the killings of two doctors in their luxury penthouse condominium took a surprise turn Monday when prosecutors corrected earlier accounts by authorities who said the suspect opened fire on them inside the couple's apartment
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians
Former acting Attorney General Sally Yates told Congress Monday she bluntly warned the Trump White House in January that its new National Security Adviser Michael Flynn "essentially could be blackmailed" by the Russians
A homeowner in Connecticut took pictures of a bear on their back deck.
The bear tried to get inside the house for about 30 minutes.
"Sometimes, I let my dogs out in the back and do their thing, but now... that seemed pretty aggressive and I may have to rethink letting my dogs out unsupervised," said Charlie Whitney, from Connecticut.
Neighbors say they're used to seeing bears wander the area, but they're now on edge because this animal has become very persistent.
Can't Find Something?
KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746