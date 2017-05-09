Sen. Joni Ernst congratulates Terry Branstad on moving closer to Ambassador role

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst has released a statement congratulating longtime Iowa Governor Terry Branstad after the Senate Foreign Relations Committee gave its support for Branstad to become Ambassador to China this morning.

Ernst's statement:

“As we saw evidenced in his confirmation hearing last week, Governor Branstad will exemplify the same leadership, thoughtfulness, and dedication in his role as Ambassador to China on behalf of the United States as he has for the people of Iowa. I congratulate Governor Branstad on his approval by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today, and I hope that the full Senate will move quickly to confirm Governor Branstad for this important role.”

Senator Ernst introduced Governor Branstad at his confirmation hearing at the nation's capitol last week. President Trump nominated Branstad for the ambassador role in December. Following this morning's committee approval, Branstad's nomination now heads to the full Senate.