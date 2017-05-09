Woman jumps off balcony to escape fire in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman jumps off balcony to escape fire in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

A fire damaged an apartment complex in Waterloo this morning.

It happened at the corner of Conger Street & Logan Avenue.

Firefighters say a 26-year-old woman jumped off a balcony to escape.  They say she's OK.

Investigators say the fire started in the kitchen and also caused smoke damage in other parts of the apartment.

