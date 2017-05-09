Kernels' Diaz named Midwest League and Minnesota Twins Player of - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kernels' Diaz named Midwest League and Minnesota Twins Player of the Week

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Cedar Rapids Kernels first baseman Lewin Diaz has earned Midwest League and Minnesota Twins player of the week honors.

In six games last week, Diaz went 10-25 (.400), with five doubles, a triple, two homeruns and 9 RBI.

He was signed by the Twins as an international free agent in 2013.

