Northern Iowa man crushed while working on trailer



CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a Ventura man was accidentally killed while working on a trailer in Clear Lake.

The accident was reported around 7:55 p.m. Friday. Police and medics sent to the scene found the body of 64-year-old Dale Kjellsen.

Police say he'd been working alone on the trailer and was crushed between the bed and wheel frame when trailer parts shifted.

A preliminary autopsy report says Kjellsen died of head trauma. His death was ruled an accident.



