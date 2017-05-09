Northern Iowa man crushed while working on trailer - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Northern Iowa man crushed while working on trailer

   CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) -- Authorities say a Ventura man was accidentally killed while working on a trailer in Clear Lake.
   The accident was reported around 7:55 p.m. Friday. Police and medics sent to the scene found the body of 64-year-old Dale Kjellsen.
   Police say he'd been working alone on the trailer and was crushed between the bed and wheel frame when trailer parts shifted.
   A preliminary autopsy report says Kjellsen died of head trauma. His death was ruled an accident.

 

