Firefighters still on scene after fire at Independence car dealership

Firefighters are still on scene this morning after a fire at a car dealership.

Firefighters were called at around 12:50 a.m. to a fire at Rydell of Independence.

Independence firefighters tell us the fire was only in the store, and were able to get it under control before it could spread to any cars. We don't know exactly where in the store the fire started.

No one got hurt.

They're still investigating what caused the fire.