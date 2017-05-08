UPDATE: Fire under control at Cedar Rapids townhomes

UPDATE: Firefighters arrived at 2135 North Towne Ct NE in Cedar Rapids around 8:45 p.m. after a call that an apartment building was on fire.

The fire quickly spread to the attic and part of the roof. It took approximately an hour to bring it under control.

One firefighter suffered a minor hand injury during the incident.

There is extensive fire, smoke, and water damage to the building.

We're told multiple people are now without a place to stay. It is unknown if anyone living inside the apartment building was injured.

The fire is still under investigation.

**********************

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.

There is some heavy damage to the roof of the building. It appears that some of the units are destroyed.

It is not clear if there's any injuries or what caused the fire.

