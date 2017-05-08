Crews on scene of fire at Cedar Rapids townhomes - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Crews on scene of fire at Cedar Rapids townhomes

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at the Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids.

There is some heavy damage to the roof of the building. It appears that some of the units are destroyed.

It is not clear if there's any injuries or what caused the fire.

